Ramesh Jarkiholi meets RSS leader in Athani

It's speculated that he held talks about his next political move and resignation

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Jun 26 2021, 13:51 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2021, 13:51 ist
Former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi. Credit: DH File Photo

Former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi visited the residence of senior RSS leader Arvindrao Deshpande at Athani town in Belagavi district and held discussions for about half an hour on Saturday.

Jarkiholi, on his return from Mysuru on Friday, had stated that he would resign as MLA but would continue to remain in the BJP and teach lessons to a section of party leaders who conspired against him.

He also said the BJP high command and RSS leaders treated him with respect.

It's speculated that Jarkiholi discussed his his next political move and resignation. He

refused to make any statement to the media regarding the meeting.

