Ramesh Kumar's statement on rape 'unfortunate': Naidu

Ramesh Kumar's statement on rape 'unfortunate': Pramila Naidu

Kumar issued an apology on the floor of the House over the controversy

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Dec 17 2021, 12:10 ist
  • updated: Dec 17 2021, 12:10 ist
Karnataka State Commission for Women Chairperson Pramila Naidu. Credit: DH photo

Karnataka State Commission for Women Chairperson Pramila Naidu expressed displeasure over the statement made by senior Congress MLA K R Ramesh Kumar that "when rape is inevitable, enjoy it".

Speaking to reporters here on Friday, she said the statement is unfortunate.

Kumar issued an apology on the floor of the House over the controversy.

Speaking at the start of the Assembly session on Friday, Kumar said, “If my remarks have hurt women, (or) if their feelings are hurt, I regret my remarks.” Kumar said that he had "just referred to a proverb" and his goal was not to insult women or the Assembly or to speak lightly (about rape). 

He said that the video of his comments in the House was aired out of context and "only a part was highlighted".

The chairperson also welcomed the Union Cabinet decision to raise the legal age of marriage for women from 18 to 21 years. She said, the move would allow woman to take their own decisions. The decision was taken after a scientific study, she said.

Karnataka
women
rape
K R Ramesh Kumar

