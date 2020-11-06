Rangayana theatre course gets music varsity recognition

The theatre course offered by Bharateeya Ranga Shikshana Kendra of Mysuru-based Rangayana, got the recognition of the Mysuru-based Karnataka State Dr Gangubhai Hangal Music and Performing Arts University (KSGH Music and Performing Arts University).

Vice-Chancellor of KSGH Music and Performing Arts University Nagesh V Bettakote signed an order to this effect, during the launch of the course for the year 2020-21, at Rangayana on Friday. Earlier, the course was recognised by the Kannada University of Hampi in Ballari district.

Speaking on the occasion, Rangayana Director Addanda C Cariyappa said, “Communication and coordination with the Hampi Kannada University was difficult due to the distance. Thus, we thought of getting the recognition of a Mysuru-based university. Besides, KSGH Music and Performing Arts University specialises in arts.”

The kendra was started 11 years ago to offer an one-year diploma course in theatre art.

He said, “After assuming office, as Director of Rangayana, my priority was to induce discipline in Bharateeya Ranga Shikshana Kendra and we have recruited three trainers, teaching faculty, on contract for this academic year. Interestingly, for the first time in the history of Rangayana, a woman faculty, Apoorva Anagalli, has been appointed.”