Rangayana theatre course gets music varsity recognition

Rangayana theatre course gets music varsity recognition

T R Sathish Kumar
T R Sathish Kumar, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Nov 06 2020, 22:20 ist
  • updated: Nov 06 2020, 22:42 ist
Actor Prakash Belavadi greets students of Bharateeya Ranga Shikshana Kendra, at Rangayana in Mysuru on Friday. Rangayana Joint Director V N Mallikarjunaswamy, VC of Karnataka State Dr Gangubhai Hangal Music and Performing Arts University Nagesh V Bettakot

The theatre course offered by Bharateeya Ranga Shikshana Kendra of Mysuru-based Rangayana, got the recognition of the Mysuru-based Karnataka State Dr Gangubhai Hangal Music and Performing Arts University (KSGH Music and Performing Arts University).

Vice-Chancellor of KSGH Music and Performing Arts University Nagesh V Bettakote signed an order to this effect, during the launch of the course for the year 2020-21, at Rangayana on Friday. Earlier, the course was recognised by the Kannada University of Hampi in Ballari district.

Speaking on the occasion, Rangayana Director Addanda C Cariyappa said, “Communication and coordination with the Hampi Kannada University was difficult due to the distance. Thus, we thought of getting the recognition of a Mysuru-based university. Besides, KSGH Music and Performing Arts University specialises in arts.”

The kendra was started 11 years ago to offer an one-year diploma course in theatre art.

He said, “After assuming office, as Director of Rangayana, my priority was to induce discipline in Bharateeya Ranga Shikshana Kendra and we have recruited three trainers, teaching faculty, on contract for this academic year. Interestingly, for the first time in the history of Rangayana, a woman faculty, Apoorva Anagalli, has been appointed.”

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Rangayana Mysuru
Bharateeya Ranga Shikshana Kendra
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Where key states stand in a day of decision for Biden

Where key states stand in a day of decision for Biden

'Zoo monkeys prefer traffic noise to natural sounds'

'Zoo monkeys prefer traffic noise to natural sounds'

What Biden can really do on climate, even sans Senate

What Biden can really do on climate, even sans Senate

Man finds diamond worth Rs 30 lakh in MP's Panna mine

Man finds diamond worth Rs 30 lakh in MP's Panna mine

Raza Murad remembers Sanjeev Kumar on death anniversary

Raza Murad remembers Sanjeev Kumar on death anniversary

How to make payments via WhatsApp

How to make payments via WhatsApp

 