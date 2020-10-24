Rangayana to resume weekend plays from tomorrow

Mysuru-based Rangayana repertory is resuming weekend plays, after a long break taken due to the Covid-19 crisis, from October 25. The last physical play at Rangayana was staged on March 5.

For a change, technicians of the repertory are acting in the play. Further, only two technicians -- music assistant R C Dhananjaya and light designer Mahesh Kalletti -- are enacting the play.

Rangayana Director Addanda C Cariyappa said, “The play will be staged on the last day of Navaratri, i.e., Ayudha Puja on October 25, Sunday at Bhoomigeetha auditorium, at 6.30 pm. There is a potential among all the artistes and technicians of Rangayana.”

“We are exploring new possibilities for the artistic expression of theatre. The play is being staged with the support of senior Rangayana artistes and is directed by R C Dhananjaya. He himself has scored the music. Penned by Kavya Nagara Nagarakatte, the plot is a conversation between Krishna and Arjuna for a better understanding of man and woman,” he said.

Cariyappa said that weekend plays will continue regularly, from October 25, by following Covid protocols and guidelines.

“We have to learn to live with Covid. Thus, even during the last eight months, Rangayana was active and organised a few events. Online ‘Vachakabhinaya’ (recitation of the plays by characters) of two works were held. Bharatiya Theatre Music Day was held to mark the birth anniversary of B V Karanth, two theatre training courses have been started. Preparations and rehearsals are on to adopt S L Bhyrappa’s ‘Parva’ novel on the stage,” he said.

“All audience will be screened thermally. They will be provided hand sanitisers and wearing of masks is mandatory. Seating will be arranged to ensure social distancing. Plays will also be in line with Covid guidelines. Efforts will be made to ensure that minimum number of artistes will be on the stage,” Cariyappa said.