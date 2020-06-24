Rape accused tests positive for Covid-19 in Kalaburagi; police panic

Police who arrested a rape accused panicked after the accused tested positive for Covid-19 in Kalaburagi on Tuesday night.

The 20-year-old accused, a resident of Dhuttargoan in Aland taluk, had forced himself on a 10- year-old minor girl at a village in Kalaburagi taluk on June 17 and was absconding.

Based on the complaint registered by the parents of the rape survivor, the police of women police station here arrested the accused on June 18. He was remanded to judicial custody after registering a case under the POSCO Act. However, the accused (P9372) tested positive for the virus on Tuesday evening.

Confirming the Covid-19 infection to the rape accused, Deputy Commissioner of Police D Kishorebabu said, as the police maintained social distancing and followed all safety measures, there is no need to seal down the police station. All ll staffs of the station will be subjected to Covid-19 testing, he stated.

Thirteen police including a sub-inspector of women police station have gone into home quarantine after the news broke. There is no need to panic as the accused was lodged in a separate barrack in the jail also. Throat swab samples of the rape survivor girl and her parents have also been collected and sent for testing, sources revealed.