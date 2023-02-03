Rape on minor girl: 10-year jail for 7

DHNS
DHNS, Chamarajanagar,
  • Feb 03 2023, 23:16 ist
  • updated: Feb 04 2023, 03:17 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A youth and his six accomplices, who helped him in raping a minor girl, were all sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment by the First Additional District and Sessions Court here.

The youth had convinced the girl that he was in love with her, abducted and raped her. Six of his accomplices, who helped the youth in the crime, were also convicted by the court. The incident occurred in 2016.

The prime accused Meenaz Khan had developed a friendship with the girl and had taken her private photographs on his mobile phone. Later, he threatened her of leaking the photographs, if she did not accompany him. With the support of six others, he kidnapped and raped her. The girl’s father had lodged a complaint with the police in this regard.  A case was registered against them under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and a chargesheet was submitted before the court.

As the allegations were proved, First Additional District and Sessions Judge A C Nishrani delivered the judgement sentencing them to 10 years imprisonment each.

Besides, the prime accused was imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 along with imprisonment. While the second accused was fined Rs 10,000, it was Rs 5,000 for the remaining five convicts. 

The judge directed the District Legal Services Authority to provide Rs 2 lakh as compensation to the victim within 30 days. K Yogesh was the public prosecutor.

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Chamarajanagar
rape

