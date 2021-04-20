Rare banded snake rescued

A banded kukri snake was rescued from the house of an retired bank employee in Udayagiri Layout, Hassan, on Tuesday.

The snake, which was around 1.5 ft long, had black bands all over its body from head to tail. It is said to be one of the rare snakes. The reptile was found at the house of Nagesh, a retired Corporation Bank employee.

It is said to be non-venomous snake found in India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Bhutan. It was rescued by environmentalist Yogita's brother Chetan and released into the forest, later.