Ration card applicants to get three-month ration

Ration for three months would be distributed to those expecting priority and non-priority ration cards in the state, said Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Department deputy director Nagaraj Kelaginamani.

“The government is distributing 10 kg rice freely to priority cardholders and 10 kg rice at Rs 15 per kg to the non-priority cardholders due to lockdown. Pass, thumb impression or one-time password are collected before the distribution,” he said.

“Those who have submitted applications seeking the ration cards may approach the outlets they have mentioned in the applications. They may submit Aadhaar cards of their family members to get the ration,” he said

The department’s vigilance squad officials on Saturday raided outlets that had failed to distribute the allotted quantities of rice and wheat to beneficiaries. Licenses of the outlets have been cancelled. The raids followed complaints lodged by beneficiaries.

Less quantities of wheat and rice were being distributed at VSSN outlet at Dommasandra village in Mulbagal taluk and at Mahila Vividoddesha Sahakara Sangha at Kallandur village in Kolar taluk. Licenses of these outlets have been scrapped, Kelaginamani said.

Checks were held at 18 places, while Rs 16,500 each has been imposed as penalty in six cases, he said.