Rave party in Hassan: Woman head constable suspended

A woman head constable, Srilatha, attached to Economic Offences and Narcotics police Station was placed under suspension for reportedly participating in a rave party organised at an estate on the outskirts of Alur taluk in Hassan district on April 10 by Mangaluru Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar.

According to investigations by police, Srilatha along with others was taken into custody by police and was later released on station bail. Her son was involved in the rave party and was in constant touch with the resort personnel and organisers of the rave party. She had misused her post by informing police that she was part of Mangaluru CCB, said the Police Commissioner.

According to the Hassan police, she was also in contact with the locals and organisers. A detailed report from Hassan police was sought by the Commissioner. "A detailed probe will also be conducted here," the Commissioner added.