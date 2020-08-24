RC commences probe into THO’s suicide

Mysuru Regional Commissioner (RC) G C Prakash has commenced a probe in connection with the suicide of Nanjangud Taluk Health Officer (In-charge) Dr S R Nagendra, who died on August 20.

The state government has ordered a probe, as it was alleged that Dr Nagendra killed himself due to harassment by IAS officer Prashanth Kumar Mishra, also then chief executive officer of Mysuru Zilla Panchayat.

The RC said that he will do his best to submit an investigation report within seven days from the date of the order. I will conduct the probe from all possible angles, he said.