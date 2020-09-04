RC to submit THO suicide report soon

The investigation into the suicide case of Nanjangud Taluk Health Officer (in-charge) Dr S R Nagendra is in final stage and the report will be submitted to the Chief Secretary soon.

Nagendra killed self by hanging on August 20. Following the death, government doctors across the district staged a protest alleging that Dr Nagendra took the extreme step due to harassment by then Zilla Panchayat chief executive officer Prashanth Mishra.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa ordered a probe and appointed Mysuru Regional Commissioner G C Prakash as Investigation Officer (IO). The CM also directed to submit a report within seven days from the date of the order. However, the investigation is delayed as several officials were under quarantine, said Prakash.

According to the authorities, the IO is conducting an investigation from all angles. The details from Dr Nagenrda’s colleagues, friends and relatives, officials are being collected. The statements of the IAS officers, Officials of the District Health Office, and others have been recorded. The IO has also collected call details of Dr Nagendra.

Even telephonic conversation between Dr Nagendra and a senior officer was closely observed by the IO. It has to be noted that a telephonic conversation between Dr Nagendra and a person said to be an IAS officer, who was serving in the district then, had gone viral.

The person over telephone warns the doctor of teaching a lesson for not collecting the targeted number of swabs. The person says: “When you are asked to collect 150 swabs, you are doing 25 to 26. You can collect 500 swabs per day, if you go to streets and markets. When people are finding it difficult to undergo tests, you are playing pranks. Such things are not tolerable. I will teach you a lesson, if this continues.”