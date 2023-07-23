RDPR takes steps to supply water to 514 villages

Rural Development and Panchyat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge on Sunday said that the department had stepped up efforts to supply drinking water to 514 villages in 101 taluks of the state at an estimated cost of Rs 6.14 crore.

In a statement, Kharge said that he held a series of meetings with officials concerned and it was brought to his notice that the department had taken steps to supply water through 254 tankers, with about daily trips of 703, in all villages where water scarcity is found to be high, despite good rains.

“Apart from supplying water through tankers, the department has also hired 465 borewells in 366 Gram Panchayats of 101 taluks where water supply has been hit. The department has released Rs 4.21 crore to supply water through tankers and Rs 93 lakh to hire borewells,” the statement said.

The minister said he had held two rounds of meetings with Zilla Panchayat CEOs to come up with a contingency plan and this plan was evolved after analyzing several critical parameters such as rain deficit and depleting water sources in tanks of villages.

“The collective data showed that 514 villages of 366 Gram Panchayats in 101 taluks were worst affected. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has already released Rs 1 crore to supply water in these villages, but the RDPR department, as per its plan, released Rs 5.14 crore additionally to address drinking water needs of these villages,” he said.