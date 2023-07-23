RDPR takes steps to supply water to 514 villages

RDPR takes steps to supply water to 514 villages

The minister said he had held two rounds of meetings with Zilla Panchayat CEOs to come up with a contingency plan

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 23 2023, 22:37 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2023, 03:33 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

Rural Development and Panchyat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge on Sunday said that the department had stepped up efforts to supply drinking water to 514 villages in 101 taluks of the state at an estimated cost of Rs 6.14 crore.

In a statement, Kharge said that he held a series of meetings with officials concerned and it was brought to his notice that the department had taken steps to supply water through 254 tankers, with about daily trips of 703, in all villages where water scarcity is found to be high, despite good rains. 

“Apart from supplying water through tankers, the department has also hired 465 borewells in 366 Gram Panchayats of 101 taluks where water supply has been hit. The department has released Rs 4.21 crore to supply water through tankers and Rs 93 lakh to hire borewells,” the statement said.

The minister said he had held two rounds of meetings with Zilla Panchayat CEOs to come up with a contingency plan and this plan was evolved after analyzing several critical parameters such as rain deficit and depleting water sources in tanks of villages.

“The collective data showed that 514 villages of 366 Gram Panchayats in 101 taluks were worst affected. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has already released Rs 1 crore to supply water in these villages, but the RDPR department, as per its plan, released Rs 5.14 crore additionally to address drinking water needs of these villages,” he said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Priyank Kharge

Related videos

What's Brewing

Mukesh's 100th b'day: Remembering the legendary singer

Mukesh's 100th b'day: Remembering the legendary singer

ISRO eyes month-end launch for DS-SAR mission

ISRO eyes month-end launch for DS-SAR mission

Titmus shatters world record, wins 400m freestyle gold

Titmus shatters world record, wins 400m freestyle gold

Small businesses want a piece of Barbie's world

Small businesses want a piece of Barbie's world

Satwik and Chirag win Korea Open 2023

Satwik and Chirag win Korea Open 2023

Ibrahim Ali Khan spotted carrying Palak Tiwari's jacket

Ibrahim Ali Khan spotted carrying Palak Tiwari's jacket

Messi was a hit in Miami even before the game

Messi was a hit in Miami even before the game

Rajasthan: Nagaur has max porn cases in last 4 years

Rajasthan: Nagaur has max porn cases in last 4 years

 