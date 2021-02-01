Ready to fight to save country: Doreswamy

Freedom fighter H S Doreswamy, on Monday said that he is getting ready to launch a struggle to save the country with the support of a large number of people.

Speaking at a programme in Mysuru, organised by District Kannada Sahitya Parishat, he said,

“I am meeting the people of all religions. Around 300 people are already ready to go to jail for the cause. They have also assured of extending support to non-cooperation movement and peaceful protests,” he said.

Targeting all the parties, Doreswamy said that the people have put the country on the hands of an elected dictator. The capitalists like Adani and Ambani have been utilising Narendra Modi, he alleged.

While the country is facing all kinds of problems, the Congress party has gone into deep slumber, and the people are tired of the developments, he lamented.

“Rahul Gandhi never comes out of the house. I will write a letter asking him to read the biography of his grandfather Nehru and try to follow him. Or, handover the post of party president to others,” he said.

Targeting JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda, he said, “He (Gowda) is functioning as per his wish, supporting only those who favours him. It is not possible to depend on him for any struggle,” he ridiculed.