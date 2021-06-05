Ready to quit if Mysuru will be Covid-free with my resignation: Somashekhar

District in-charge Minister S T Somashekhar on Saturday said that he is ready to tender resignation for his minister post if Mysuru will be Covid-free with his resignation.

Replying to Congress party's allegation that Somashekhar failed to manage Covid situation in Mysuru, Somashekhar said he will quit from the minister post if Mysuru will be Covid-free. "Let them give suggestions to contain the spread. It is not possible to control the Covid by a single person and everyone are working towards it," he said.

All the 11 MLAs, three MPs and officials are making efforts to control Covid, he said.