Ready to work for development of Ch'nagar dist: Puneeth Rajkumar

Gayathri G R
Gayathri G R, Chamarajanagar,
  • Nov 13 2020, 22:27 ist
  • updated: Nov 13 2020, 22:31 ist
District In-charge Minister S Suresh Kumar launches the ‘Cheluva Chamarajanagara’ video in Chamarajanagar on Friday. Actor Puneeth Rajkumar took part in the programme, virtually.

Actor and ambassador of the Chamrajanagar district Puneeth Rajkumar said, “I will extend all support for the development of the border district Chamarajanagar.”

He was participating virtually, during the video launch programme ‘Cheluva Chamarajanagara’, with the tagline ‘Land of Tigers’, produced by the district administration, to boost tourism activities on Friday.

“Chamarajanagar district is the native of my parents and I am proud to be the ambassador of the district. Not only Chamarajanagar, the whole country should see development,” Puneeth said.

District In-charge Minister S Suresh Kumar said, “Though Chamarajanagar has the backward district tag, it is rich in religious traditions and natural resources. There is great scope for tourism.”

The district administration has produced a video to promote tourism in the district. There is a need to bring tourists, to improve the economy of the district. Puneeth Rajkumar being the district ambassador has added strength to the efforts, he said.

MLAs C Puttarangashetty, R Narendra, N Mahesh, C S Niranjan Kumar, ZP president M Ashwini and Deputy Commissioner M R Ravi were present.

Puneeth Rajkumar
Chamarajanagar ambassador

