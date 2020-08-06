Record 486 mm rainfall at Bhagamandala in Kodagu

Bhagamandala in Kodagu district received a downpour of 486 mm in the 24-hour period on August 5 and 6. It surpassed the previous daily record of rainfall in the district at 300.2 mm rainfall at Madikeri on August 17, 2018, according to IMD data.

During the said period, the district received an average of 177.07 mm rainfall, triggering landslides. In one such instance reported at Talacauvery, near Bhagamandala, four people of a family were still missing after a portion of a hillock collapsed.

In the last three days, the district has received an average of 106.12 mm (between 8.30 am of August 3 and 4), 142.49 mm (August 4 and 5) and 162.4 mm (August 5 and 6).

Both Cauvery and Lakshman Theertha rivers flowing through the district were in spate, cutting off road connectivity to few villages in the region. Flood-hit population in few parts of the district were shifted to relief centres.