Record single-day spike in Covid-19 cases in Kalaburagi

Gururaja B R, DHNS, Kalaburagi,
  • Jul 27 2020, 22:21 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2020, 22:21 ist
Virus-hit district of Kalyana Karnataka-Kalaburagi-recorded a highest single day spike in positive cases on Monday. The district recorded a whopping 631 fresh cases.

At 4495, the district is third in the State in Covid-19 cases after Bengaluru (46,923 cases) and Ballari (4,930). Kalaburagi, which hit the national headlines in last March after it reported nation's first Covid-19 death has seen 66 people succumb to the virus infection till date.

As many as 2,271 people returned their homes upon recovery from the disease and there are 2,158 active. A total of 229 positive cases which was reported on the last Thursday was a highest single day spike in positive cases.

The Monday's cases have taken Raichur district's case count to 1,822. Of which 844 are active. Two deaths on Monday has taken the death toll in the district to 20.

