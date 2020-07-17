Recruitment freeze will hit Kalyana Karnataka

Withholding all fresh recruitment in the current fiscal could adversely affect the backward Kalyana Karnataka region, critics say.

A case in point was of 1,203 PU lecturers for government colleges on the verge of appointment this year, though vacancies were notified six years ago. Candidates allege that those who won’t be appointed this year will face discrepancies in service benefits, seniority and others.

Opposition leaders say that appointments to administrative posts should be prioritised over airports, statues and other unnecessary expenditure during the year.

Speaking to DH, Mamatha, one of the PU lecturers awaiting appointment orders said that though notification for both PU and degree lecturers was issued at the same time in 2014, degree lecturers started working three years ago.

“However, government withdrew its decision of counselling candidates via video conference from July 8, soon after the Finance department order,” she said.

Another candidate, Amaresh Devaral, said that most of the candidates were from Kalyana Karnataka region with several candidates past their 40s. “Putting appointments on hold for a year would be detrimental. We had hoped that the government would put an end to our six-year ordeal at least this year,” he said.

Finance department, in an order issued July 6 put direct recruitment on hold as an “economy” measure to cut costs. Direct recruitment to all posts, including backlogs and the Kalyana Karnataka cadre for the 2020-21 financial year were put on hold until further orders.

Former MLC Ramesh Babu has written to the government urging to exempt these appointments from the Finance department order as selection of PU lecturers belonged to 2015-16 fiscal.

Congress MLA Priyank Kharge alleged that the most of the appointments withheld were of Kalyana Karnataka region. More than half the posts sanctioned for the region are vacant, and freezing appointments for a year would adversely affect administration of the region.

“Karnataka government has sanctioned new airports and statues, despite being under severe financial duress. Though airports are essential, it should have prioritized appointments to administrative and other key posts,”

he said.