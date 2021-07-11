Red alert in border as Zika virus cases rise in Kerala

Red alert in border as Covid-19, Zika virus cases rise in Kerala

  • Jul 11 2021, 22:29 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay

With the Zika virus cases rising in Kerala, the people living in the border areas are under panic.

The Health Department has intensified its checking at the Bavali check-post in the Karnataka-Kerala border and has taken all precautionary measures.

All the vehicles coming from Kerala are inspected and the people and the vehicles are allowed to enter the state only after verifying the negative RT-PCR report of the occupants.

"The passengers, who have availed both the doses of vaccination are only allowed. Children above two years are allowed. Every day more than 80 public vehicles and 100 goods vehicles are subjected for inspection. The vehicles and passengers who do not meet the criteria are not allowed," said Taluk Health Officer Dr T Ravikumar.

