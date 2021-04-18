Red-headed vultures spotted at Male Mahadeshwara Wildlife Sanctuary, BRT Tiger Reserve

Red-headed vultures, also known as the Asian King vultures, one of the endangered species, have been frequently spotted at the Male Mahadeshwara Wildlife Sanctuary limits and Biligiri Ranganatha Temple (BRT) Tiger Reserve areas.

A red-headed vulture was found at the BRT, Kollegal Wildlife Range and a flock of vultures feasting on a deer carcass has been captured in the camera installed at PG Palya Wildlife Range in Male Mahadeshwara Wildlife limits. Such vultures have also been spotted at the Cauvery and the BRT limits. But only in recent days, the birds are being captured in cameras, say Forest department personnel.

Besides, Egyptian vultures, White Rumped vultures and Indian vultures are also being spotted in the region. All these four species of vultures are said to be on the verge of extinction.

Deputy Conservator of Forest, M M Hill Wildlife Sanctuary V Yedukondalu said, “It is good that rare vultures are being spotted in the region. A flock of vultures has been captured in the camera trap. In future, if dead animals do not contain poisonous content, they will be left for the birds to feed upon. This would help in improving the vulture population.”