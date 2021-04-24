‘Reduce water tariff, property tax in Mangaluru’

KPCC spokesperson and corporator in Council of Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) A C Vinayaraj urged the MCC to reduce water tariff, property tax under Self Assessment Scheme (SAS) and licence fee for house construction till the economy recovers from the slump caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The MCC should give pro-people administration. If administration continues to burden citizens, then the Congress will take out a protest,” he warned.

Addressing media persons at the DCC office in Mangaluru, he said by hiking the water tariff and property tax, the BJP administration in the MCC is following anti-people’s policy. The BJP councillors, MLAs are silent on the issue, he alleged.

During the Congress regime, 24,000 litres of water was supplied for a minimum price of Rs 65. However, the BJP administration reduced it to 8,000 litres. Now 24,000 litres of water runs a bill of Rs 168 per month. In spite of demanding reduction in water tariff, no action was initiated to reduce tariff so far, he said.

He accused the MCC of increasing property tax under the SAS by 15%. With the government directing the ULBs to levy tax on vacant sites, the property tax has been increased drastically. The BJP, which promised people-friendly administration during the election, is engaged in looting the common man. The licence fee for the construction of houses has been increased by three times, he charged.

With the government declaring an undeclared lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19, small businessmen, hotels and labourers are once again in distress, he added.