'Registration of properties should begin'

District In-charge secretary Naveen Raj Singh directed the officials concerned to get ready for property and vehicle registration process in the district.

Presiding over a review meeting to discuss the measures taken for controlling the spread of Covid-19 in Hassan on Wednesday, he said that the Transport Department should begin the process for registration of new vehicles and renewal.

"All taluk administration should start registration of land documents. In the first phase, prepare to limit it to around 20 registrations per day, issue tokens and complete the formalities by maintaining distance," he said.

Speaking about Covid-19, Naveen Raj said, "Primary and secondary contacts of the infected, who have been tested already, should be monitored and tested again after 28 days. The suspected carriers and those suffering from respiratory disorders should be closely observed."

Deputy Commissioner R Girish said, "If labourers prefer to return to their districts, they should be subject to health screening. If they are free from any infection, they can be allowed to go. The District Health and Family Welfare officer will take necessary steps and decisions in this regard."

All private hospitals have been directed to get registered under Prime Minister's Arogya Karnataka Suraksha Yojane and Arogya Karnataka scheme. All residents of the district are being checked for any fever and respiratory problem and are sent to nearby government health centre, the DC said.

Superintendent of Police R Srinivas Gowda, ZP CEO B A Paramesh, Additional DC Kavitha Rajaram and District Health and Family Welfare Officer Dr Sathish attended the meeting.