Registration open for Verbattle debate competition

The second edition of Verbattle, a national-level debate competition for school students will be held from November 27 to December 4 for school students in the age-group of 12 to 16 years, and studying in classes from 7th to 10th standard.

The competition is open for the eligible students from any part of the country. The competition, according to the organisers, will be held in two rounds - the league competition and the national round.

The winning team will be awarded with cash prize of Rs 2,00,000 and each of the finalist team will be rewarded with Rs 50,000. Besides, mentor of the winning team will be presented with Rs 20,000 cash award and best speaker at combat level in the competition will also be awarded with Rs 10,000.

The organisers will provide accommodation and food for outstation students as the competition will be held in centrally located venues in Bengaluru. Registration for the event can be done online at www.verbattle.com and interested students can also call up the helpline on 9886464641 for more information.