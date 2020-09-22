Relatives of dead Covid-19 patient allege negligence of BIMS staff led to death

Staff of Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences-District Hospital faced the ire of relatives of a patient who passed away during treatment Monday night.

A woman who had been brought to the hospital for treatment for respiratory ailments succumbed.

Relatives of the woman alleged that negligence of staff in providing treatment resulted in her death and entered into argument with nurses present and later with doctors who intervened.

Hospital staff informed jurisdictional police who rushed to the spot and diffused the tense environment.

Police said no case has been filed.