Relatives of patients at Mangaluru hospital allege negligence

Relatives of a patient from Karkala staged a protest at District Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru on Tuesday alleging carelessness on part of doctors and staff, adding that negligence also led to the death of another patient from Kasargod on Monday.

Susheela, 55, a patient from Kasaragod, was brought to the hospital with breathing difficulties and later died, which her husband Krishna alleged, was due to a delay in her admission. Meanwhile, Karkala's Ramesh Kumar was brought to the hospital with a head injury and allegedly wasn't given treatment on time. In both cases, the hospital responded only after the intervention of MLA D Vedavyas Kamath, relatives alleged.

On Tuesday, the MLA visited the hospital and sought information from patients’ relatives, doctors and staff. He later told reporters that an inquiry will be conducted on the allegations. “I have sought a report from the hospital authorities and the issue will also be discussed with deputy commissioner Dr Rajendra K V."

Hospital medical superintendent Dr Sadashiva Shanbagh denied the allegations. “There was no negligence on the part of the hospital in both the case. Ramesh is being given all treatment. Doctors have attended him on time. Susheela, had arrived at a time when three more patients were waiting in the casualty. Inspite of it, she was admitted immediately and was provided with ventilator without much delay.”

