Release of water from KRS Dam floods T. Narasipura town

T. Narasipura town, on the bank of the River Cauvery, flooded as a huge quantum of water was released from Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) Dam in Srirangapatna, Mandya. The outflow is approximately 1.5 lakh cusec.

The river water is overflowing on Wesley Bridge in Srirangapatna. The water entered Ninishamba Temple premises and Tumbasoge bridge damaged.

Mysuru district administration has shifted people to relief centre and opened two relief centres.

The flood-like situation on the Bank of the River Kapila eased as the outflow from KRS Dam having declined to 20,000 cusecs.

According to the Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar, the outflow from Kabini will be maintained within 30,000 cusecs as the inflow has declined.