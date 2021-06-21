Release of water to TN protested

DHNS
DHNS, Srirangapatna,
  • Jun 21 2021, 19:56 ist
  • updated: Jun 21 2021, 22:30 ist
Mandya Rakshana Vedike members staged a protest on River Cauvery bed in Srirangapatna in Mandya district on Monday. Credit: DH Photo

Mandya Rakshana Vedike members staged a protest in Srirangapatna town in Mandya district on Monday alleging that water was being released to Tamil Nadu from the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) reservoir.

They said that the authorities were releasing water to the neighbouring state even before the dam had reached its maximum level.

They gathered near the Ambedkar Bhavan on the banks of River Cauvery and raised slogans against the State government, Chief Minister, Water Resources department and Cauvery Neeravari Nigama officials.

The protesters alleged that the agriculture department had not distributed seeds as the dam was not filled. Besides, the water level was below 100 feet. Lakes and other water sources in and around KRS were not filled. The government had been releasing 10,000 cusec to Tamil Nadu every day meting out injustice to the farmers here. If the authorities did not stop water to Tamil Nadu, protests would be intensified.

The water level at the reservoir was 94.14 ft against the maximum level of 124.80 ft on June 20. The inflow was 15,885 cusec and outflow 5,117 cusec.

