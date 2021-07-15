Relentless showers pour misery on coastal districts, Kodagu

Heavy downpour, coupled with gusty winds, has wreaked havoc on three coastal districts and Malnad. The torrential rain has damaged scores of houses, power lines and road infrastructure in the regions.

Netravathi and Kumaradhara rivers - lifelines of Dakshina Kannada - have swelled following the unrelenting showers in their catchments. As much as 74,701 cusec of water was discharged through six crestgates of AMR reservoir and as much quantum of water was released downstream from Kindi Anekat (dam).

Five houses were completely damaged in Mulki and Bantwal taluks while more than a dozen houses have suffered partial damages.

Heavy rain in the last few days has inflicted massive damage to power lines and roads/bridges in Udupi district. Several houses have suffered damages in tree fall incidents in Kundapur, Baindoor and Brahmavar taluks. Two persons have sustained injuries after a massive tree fell on their house at Basrooru village.

Many parts of Uttara Kannada have been receiving heavy rain for the last three to four days. Incessant showers flooded the famed Mahabaleshwara Temple in Gokarna, affecting the day’s rituals. Karwar, Honnavar and Bhatkal also witnessed heavy showers on Thursday.

A family at Hadinabaal Kaavoor in Honnavar taluk had a narrow escape after a huge boulder that rolled down the hill following a mudslide, almost crashed into their house.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy showers for the next few days, starting Friday. The IMD has issued a red alert warning for all the three coastal districts.

Meanwhile, relentless rain has raised the flood threat in Kodagu. Cauvery, Lakshmanathirtha rivers and dozens of streams and rivulets are in spate. If rain doesn’t recede in a day or two, the hilly district will go under flood waters.

Residents of villages under Nelliahudikeri Gram Panchayat and Karadigodi and Guhya villages under Siddapur have been told to move to safer places.

Shivamogga district continued to experience copious rain on Thursday. Tunga, Bhadra and Sharavathy rivers are in full flow. On Thursday, 41,700 cusec of water was released downstream from Tunga reservoir. A century-old tree fell on the road near Chandragutti in Shivamogga, bringing traffic to a standstill on Hanagere road.

Mani in the district recorded the highest rainfall of 19.4 cm (in the last 24 hours) while Yadur and Hulikal received 16.6 and 13.2 cm of rain.

Water bodies and falls have come alive in Chikkamagaluru district following the incessant rain. Traffic on Hebbale bridge near Kalasa was closed following the flooding.

Rivers in Krishna basin including Krishna and Malaprabha, have been clocking good inflows for the past one week, courtesy good rainfall in their catchments in Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Many parts of north and south Karnataka districts recorded intermittent rain on Thursday.