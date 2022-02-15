'Religion more important than education'

'Religion more important than education'

Students wearing hijab returned homes without appearing for the examinations

DHNS
DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • Feb 15 2022, 14:49 ist
  • updated: Feb 15 2022, 14:49 ist

"Religion is more important than education," said a group of Muslim girls who returned home after being denied entry into the classrooms for wearing hijab in Karnataka Public School on BH Road in the city on Tuesday. 

For the second day in a row, they entered the school premises wearing hijab. But teachers asked them to remove it and appear for the preparatory examinations. But they refused and said that they might give up education but not religion. They returned homes without appearing for the examinations. 

shivamogga
Karnataka News
India News
Hijab row

