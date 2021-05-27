Remove C P Yogeshwar from Cabinet, MLA demands

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's Political Secretary M P Renukacharya has demanded the party leaders to sack MLC C P Yogeshwar from the minister's post and arrest him in connection with a Mega City scam.

Speaking to media persons here on Thursday, he said, Yogeshwar has not met the Central leaders in Delhi. He is making false statements that he held talks with the Central leaders. There is no change of chief minister at all, he clarified.

Slamming the minister, he said, Yogeshwar became the minister by begging Yediyurappa and B Y Vijayendra (State BJP vice-president). Now, he is speaking against the chief minister. He has no moral right to do so.

"Yogeshwar, who was rejected by voters in the Assembly polls, was made the MLC so as to induct him into the Cabinet. It is a mistake of BJP leaders. Yogeshwar looted public money as forest minister when Sadananda Gowda was the chief minister. He left the BJP then and again embraced the party for political gains," Renukacharya added.