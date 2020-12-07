Remove S V Ranganath from NEP panel: Vishwanath

BJP MLC A H Vishwanath caused another embarrassment for the ruling government on Monday by criticising the appointment of former chief secretary S V Ranganath as chairman of the task force to implement the National Education Policy (NEP).

Vishwanath, who recently expressed his displeasure with the BJP, demanded that the government remove Ranganath, saying he was heading a company accused of economic offences by investigating agencies.

Arguing that the appointment of Ranganath went against the ideals envisaged by NEP, Vishwanath said that he was not accusing the former bureaucrat of wrongdoing.

"The institution he represents is a question," he said. Ranganath is the interim chairman of Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd, following the death of its founder V G Siddhartha.

Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan defended the government's decision, maintaining that Ranganath was not accused of any wrongdoing. His appointment, Ashwath said, was based on his qualification of being vice-chairman of the state higher education council in the past. He even asked Council chairperson Pratapchandra Shetty to have Vishwanath's comments expunged.

Vishwanath responded by wondering if the minister had not read the NEP. "What does the PM press for (in NEP)? He talks about quality, sanctity and morality. Where is it? Don't we need (a chairman) with these attributes," he said.

Vishwanath has been sulking over not being made a minister and especially after the High Court recently said he cannot be inducted into the Cabinet since his disqualification was intact despite his 'nomination' as MLC.