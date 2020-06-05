'Reopen schools only after three months'

Former chief minister Siddaramaiah advised the state government to reopen schools in October, in the wake of the outbreak of Covid-19.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, “The government must reign in private education institutions and should not allow them to reopen till October.” Siddaramaiah suggested to conduct classes in two shifts. The government must take all precautionary measures before reopening classes.

Siddaramaiah alleged that the Union and state governments have filed to contain the spread of Covid-19. Though the first positive case in the country was reported on January 30, the government failed to suspend air services and allowed many people to enter the country.

He claimed that the lockdown was not effective as many people suffered. The Union government announced immediate lockdown and did not allow people to settle down. Lakhs of migrant workers had to face difficulty as the government failed to take care of them. The government made free transportation facility for migrant workers only after Congress leaders raised a voice.

Siddaramaiah criticised the Union government for not averting a spiritual gathering at Tablighi Jamaat Mosque in Nizamuddin of Delhi from February 5 to 13. Why did the government allow mass gathering and what was the Police department doing? he questioned.

Siddaramaiah criticised Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for rejecting the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission Chairman for Karnataka. The chairman had recommended the Finance Minister to allot Rs 5,490 crore to Karnataka, but, Sitharaman, who is elected from the state, declined to release the amount and has written back to the chairman, he said.

The state government, headed by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is unethical, un-constitutional and anti-democratic. Even though the state is under crisis, the government failed to protect the interest of the people. Any party or government must act as per provisions of the Constitution.

Siddaramaiah said that he has suggested Congress leader Mallikarjuna Kharge’s name for the upcoming Rajya Sabha (RS) election. The party high command will decide on extending support to JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda in the election, he said.