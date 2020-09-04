Reopening of schools: Parents, teachers worry about safety of students

Amidst talks of reopening of schools, parents and teachers are worried about the safety of children from Covid-19. School managements suggest the government to announce the date at least one month in advance.

Following the outbreak of Covid, education institutions remained closed since March. But, there is discussion about reopening of schools and colleges in a phased manner. While parents are worried about the safety of their children, teachers are concerned about maintaining safety of students.

Vidya Deepak, mother of Bhoomi Deepak, said that there are 1,200 students in the school of her daughter. Each section has a minimum of 50 students. How will the school authorities manage the students with limited resources? How can the government safeguard children from the infection? she asks.

“I won’t mind my daughter sitting at home for an academic year, rather than exposing to crowded places. My daughter’s health is more important than anything else for me. Unless there is vaccination, it is not reasonable to open schools. The government must think twice about it, as managing children is highly difficult," she said.

Chandrakanth, parent of a class VIII student, said that he is waiting for the guidelines of the government to ensure the safety of children at schools. "It is not an easy task to maintain children and make them to follow the guidelines. Before sending the children to schools, they should be prepared, as they are under the fear of Covid. We need to instill confidence among them,” he said.

A principal of a private school, who wished to maintain anonymity said, “Though we are in a crisis, we have to live with the situation. With certain measures, we should open schools. The government must announce reopening date at least one month earlier so the school can make needed arrangements."

Ramya, a school teacher said, "The government can allow to conduct classes. Meanwhile, it should give guidelines on managing the students. It is difficult to manage students in schools. Many risks are associated with reopening of schools. Without proper plan, students must not be brought to schools."

According to the officials of the Education department, students of classes 9 and 10 may be permitted to visit their schools, outside containment zones, on a voluntary basis from September 21. However, written consent from parents or guardians is a must. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Primary and Secondary Education Department are likely to issue a guidance in this regard, soon, an officer said.