Repeal of farm laws is victory for farmers, says Khader

Mangalore MLA U T Khader termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement on repealing the three controversial farm laws as the victory of the farmers.

It is the victory of farmers and Opposition parties who held protests against the farm laws for the last one year.

“After farm laws, now people of the country should launch their agitation against the rise in price of petroleum and LPG. The common man is affected by the rise in price of petrol, diesel and LPG. There is a need to carry out a nationwide stir against it.”

Stating that the BJP-led government was forced to repeal the farm laws in fear of defeat in the elections in five states, the former minister said that the BJP had tasted defeat in the byelections that were held recently.

He demanded that the central government should announce at least Rs 10 lakh to the kin of farmers who died during the protest.

“Those political parties who flayed the protesting farmers should apologise now. The victory of farmers is the victory of democracy,” he said.

