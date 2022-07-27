Replica of Anubhava Mantapa to come up at Central Vista museum

The Centre has decided to install a replica of 12th-century Anubhava Mantapa at the museum proposed to be set up in the new Parliament Bhavan --- Central Vista --- in New Delhi.

The Union Culture Ministry has sought detailed information on the Anubhava Mantap from Karnatak University in Dharwad (KUD).

The Indira Gandhi National Art Gallery (IGNAG) is implementing the project on behalf of the Culture Ministry.

“The New Parliament Bhavan will have the ‘Indian Democracy’ section in Samvidhan Gallery. This museum will have the replica of Anubhava Mantapa, a forum where representatives from all sections of society gathered to discuss issues affecting the daily life of common people,” said in a letter written to KUD by IGNAG director Priyanka Mishra.

Vice-Chancellor K B Gudasi has assigned the collection of additional information to Basaveshwar Study Chair at the university.

Speaking to DH, Basaveshwar Study Chair coordinator C M Kundagol said IGNAG had sought information about the Anubhava Mantapa model, manuscripts of Vachanas, and other information. Meetings are being held with experts to decide what information and items could be furnished to the Centre.

“Accurate information and artefacts that will give an authentic picture of the inclusive democracy the 12th-century Sharanas under the guidance of social reformer Basaveshwar was found and Sharana culture,” he said.