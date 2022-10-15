Report of first suspected monkeypox case in Mysuru negative

The report of first suspected Monkeypox case of Mysuru has been negative.

With this, the Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratory (VRDL) at Bengaluru Medical College and Research Institute, the designated lab in the state for Monkeypox surveillance and testing, has received 10 suspected samples so far, and all of them have been negative.

"A 12-year-old female from Mysuru had symptoms of fever from October 1, rashes from October 2. The sample was drawn for testing on October 12. It is a case of chicken pox, and the child is positive for varicella zoster virus. The child had no travel history. The child is isolated at home and is being treated there," said Dr K H Prasad, District Health Officer, Mysuru.