Report on cold storages for all taluks submitted to CM: Agriculture Minister B C Patil

DHNS, Tumakuru,
  • Apr 22 2020, 18:43 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2020, 19:50 ist
Agriculture Minister B C Patil said that he had toured most districts and found the need for cold storages for agricultural produce in many places. He added that he had submitted a report on it to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and indicated that cold storages were required at all taluk headquarters.

He addressed a press meet in Tumakuru. He was in the city to discuss the commencement of agricultural activities in the district; especially pre-monsoon sowing. He reviewed the data presented by officials and directed them to assist farmers in their efforts. 

He said that it had come to his notice that low-quality fertilizers and those that had exceeded the expiry date were being sold in the market.

"The same is being said of seeds and pesticides. Three state-level teams of experts have been formed to check the sale of such sub-standard material. The teams include deputy directors and other officers. Criminal cases have been booked against rule violators in certain places in the state," he cautioned.  

