Report sought on notified areas under Forest Act

A detailed report on the notified areas under Section 4 (1) of the Forest Act in the district should be submitted by village accountants (VAs) and RFO within three months, said District In-charge Minister C T Ravi.

Chairing the tri-monthly KDP meeting, the minister asked Deputy Commissioner Dr Bagadi Gautham to get the report ready within three months. Around 2,400 objection applications related to notified areas under Section 4 (1) of the Forest Act have not been cleared. The spot inspection report of the VAs and RFO helps in disposing of the applications.

A joint survey on the deemed forest was carried out by revenue and forest department. The work on preparing the map and report on revenue and deemed forest land is underway and will be completed within a month said Additional Deputy Commissioner Kumar.

The minister said that eucalyptus plantation area should not be considered as forest.

MLA T D Raje Gowda said that several families had sought title deeds under forest rights act. The applications should be cleared by distributing title deeds to them.

He alleged that forest department officials are posing a hurdle in providing electricity connections to Taralakodi village in Sringeri taluk. They are not allowing to supply electricity via underground cable also, he alleged.

The officials said that the permission from Wildlife Board should be sought for providing electricity connections to Taralakodi village.

The minister directed officials to release compensation to those families who wish to come out of Kudremukh National Park voluntarily.

MLA Belli Prakash and MLC S L Bhoje Gowda appealed to the minister to conduct a study on the condition of Emmedoddi Amrit Mahal Kaval and submit a report to the state government. They said, “Clearing the encroachment of Kaval land on survey number 70 is a challenge. There is a need to bring it to the notice of the government on the activities being carried out at Kaval.”