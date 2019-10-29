Report sought on removing Tipu from textbooks

The Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar has sought a report from the Textbook Society on dropping lessons on Tipu Sultan from school textbooks.

In a note, the minister has asked the managing director of Karnataka Textbook Society to submit a report within three days.

The action comes in the wake of a representation from Madikeri MLA Appachu Ranjan seeking to remove all chapters on Tipu Sultan from the state textbooks.

In his letter to the minister, Appachu Ranjan had said that Tipu Sultan had been glorified in the history textbooks and all the information provided about him were not true.

“Teaching about him to children through history textbooks is nothing but manipulating the real history of the state. Considering this, all details about him should be removed/erased from state textbooks,” he had said.

The education minister has also directed to convene a meeting of the members of history textbook draft committee and Appachu Ranjan is also invited for the said meeting.

The Society has been asked to submit a detailed report on the necessity of having lessons on Tipu Sultan in textbooks.