Mandya Press Club sealed as reporter tests Covid-19 +ve

Reporter tests positive for Covid-19; Mandya Press Club sealed

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, Mandya,
  • Jul 06 2020, 13:10 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2020, 13:10 ist
Representative image. Credit: Getty Images

With a journalist from Srirangapatna testing positive for Covid-19, the Mandya District Journalists Association in Mandya (Press Club), has been voluntarily sealed down as a precautionary measure.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

According to Association president K C Manjunath, as the reporter has tested positive for Covid-19, the Association has voluntarily sealed down the premises for another month.

Accordingly, there will not be any press meets at the club for the next four weeks.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mandya
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19
Karnataka

What's Brewing

The Lead: Kanimozhi on custodial deaths and Covid-19

The Lead: Kanimozhi on custodial deaths and Covid-19

The Great Lockdown: World economy faces steep climb up

The Great Lockdown: World economy faces steep climb up

Chinese city sounds alert: What is bubonic plague?

Chinese city sounds alert: What is bubonic plague?

Klopp happy to develop Liverpool habit of winning ugly

Klopp happy to develop Liverpool habit of winning ugly

India-China stand-off: Doval-Wang talks proposed

India-China stand-off: Doval-Wang talks proposed

 