Reporter tests positive for Covid-19; Mandya Press Club sealed

With a journalist from Srirangapatna testing positive for Covid-19, the Mandya District Journalists Association in Mandya (Press Club), has been voluntarily sealed down as a precautionary measure.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

According to Association president K C Manjunath, as the reporter has tested positive for Covid-19, the Association has voluntarily sealed down the premises for another month.

Accordingly, there will not be any press meets at the club for the next four weeks.