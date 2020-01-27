Republic Day celebrated with zeal in Haveri

The 71st Republic Day was celebrated with zeal at the district stadium in Haveri on Sunday. An attractive march past was taken out as part of Republic Day celebrations. Various cultural programmes enthralled the audience.

Speaking after hoisting the national flag at the district stadium, Deputy Commissioner Krishna Bajpai said, India has the largest democracy in the world. The Constitution has bestowed equal rights for all and everyone is equal as per the Constitution, he added.

He said, the government is striving for the welfare of the State. As per the wish of the government, pro-people programmes have been implemented effectively in the district, he stated.

MLA Nehru Olekar flagged off a procession which was taken out from Mailar Mahadevappa Circle to the district stadium.