Rescue operation due to heavy rain underway in Udupi

Manjushree G Naik, DHNS,
  • Sep 20 2020, 16:27 ist
  • updated: Sep 20 2020, 16:27 ist
Credit: DH Photo

Heavy rains have left the Udupi district in a grim situation and the rescue operations are underway amid heavy rain and gusty winds.

Most of the areas are marooned and people living in low-lying areas face critical danger.

Parliamentarian Shobha Karandlaje and district in-charge minister Basavaraj Bommai have requested helicopters for the rescue operation. Karandlaje told media persons that the chief secretary has already made arrangements for two choppers from Bengaluru and two more from the Naval base at Karwar.

The choppers will be pressed into service immediately and the rescue operation will be carried out in the island areas and low-lying areas. Besides, another NDRF team from Mysuru will reach the district shortly.

Deputy commissioner, G Jagadeesha told DH that one chopper would be used to carry out rescue operations. There are 35 families in danger and they would be rescued shortly.

The families are in Bellampalli, Uppuru, Heeriyadka, Aroor, Bairampally and parts of Udupi city, the areas that are marooned. The situation is under control, he added.

