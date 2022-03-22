Research scholar ends life after lover marries another woman

Police are on the hunt for an assistant professor in a reputed college in the city who is absconding after his lover allegedly ended life in her residence as he entered wedlock with another woman recently.

According to police, Roopashri, a research scholar, had been in love with assistant professor in English Murali for the past six years. They became friends during the college days and it turned into a romantic relationship later.

But the man entered welock with another woman in the city recently.

Dejected over this, she took the extreme step in her residence by hanging herself from a fan writing a death note he cheated her. After learning about the incident, the man absconded while his wife also attempted to commit suicide over the issue. A case has been registered by the Doddapete police.

