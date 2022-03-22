Woman scholar ends life as lover marries another woman

Research scholar ends life after lover marries another woman

According to police, Roopashri, a research scholar, had been in love with assistant professor in English Murali for the past six years

Nrupathunga SK
Nrupathunga SK, DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • Mar 22 2022, 14:33 ist
  • updated: Mar 22 2022, 14:33 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Police are on the hunt for an assistant professor in a reputed college in the city who is absconding after his lover allegedly ended life in her residence as he entered wedlock with another woman recently.

According to police, Roopashri, a research scholar, had been in love with assistant professor in English Murali for the past six years. They became friends during the college days and it turned into a romantic relationship later.

But the man entered welock with another woman in the city recently.

Dejected over this, she took the extreme step in her residence by hanging herself from a fan writing a death note he cheated her. After learning about the incident, the man absconded while his wife also attempted to commit suicide over the issue. A case has been registered by the Doddapete police.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Suicide
Death

Related videos

What's Brewing

Lviv radio gets 'new mission' after Russian invasion

Lviv radio gets 'new mission' after Russian invasion

To keep girls in school, India must manage water crisis

To keep girls in school, India must manage water crisis

Indian brand Dash and Dot debuts at Paris Fashion Week

Indian brand Dash and Dot debuts at Paris Fashion Week

Ukraine's 'chess capital' Lviv mulls Russia's next move

Ukraine's 'chess capital' Lviv mulls Russia's next move

 