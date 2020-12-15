'Reservation for gram panchayat polls in Dakshina Kannada unscientific'

District Congress Committee President Harish Kumar alleged that the reservation announced by the state government for gram panchayat elections in Dakshina Kannada district was unscientific in nature.

“Even the gram panchayat wards have been divided unscientifically. People from one area have been included in a polling booth situated a few kilometres away from their houses,” he told media persons here, on Monday.

The reservations for SC/STs have been announced in those wards where there are no houses of community members. The state government is misusing the administrative machinery in the gram panchayat elections, Kumar alleged.

Further, he said candidates were threatened by BJP supporters to withdraw his/her candidature. The BJP is trying different tactics to face the elections. Even MLAs are interfering in the elections, he added. All the illegalities will be brought to the notice of the State Election Commission by the Congress, he added.

Stating that the voters are dejected over the BJP rule in the state, Kumar said that he is confident of the victory of Congress-backed candidates in the gram panchayat elections.

MLA U T Khader said that people were fed up with BJP government. Voters will support the Congress. After the saffron party came to power, ration cards have not been issued, houses have not been sanctioned, there is confusion over reopening schools and colleges and anti-farmer policy is being implemented. Prices of commodities and fuel have reached a new level, Khader added.