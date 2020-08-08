Residential layouts flooded in Kushalnagar

The residential layouts in Kushalnagar are still waterlogged even though the intensity of rain reduced on Saturday. The town is partly inundated.

Hundreds of houses, anganwadis, schools, colleges, temples and private bus stand are flooded. More than five houses have collapsed and a couple of protective walls have caved in.

Several establishments in Koodige, Guddehosuru and Koodumangaluru Gram Panchayat limits are surrounded by water.

Movement of vehicles has come to a halt on Kushalnagar-Madikeri road.

The roads leading to Madikeri-Hassan state highway are inundated as large amount of water has been released from Harangi reservoir.

Rescue works are being carried out by NDRF and SDRF personnel. People stranded on flooded areas are being rescued.

The hanging bridge across River Cauvery in Teppadakandi was damaged due to the floods.

In Virajpet

More than 12 houses in Asarunagar, Maletirikebetta, Ayyappa hills and Nehrunagar have been damaged due to heavy rains that lashed the region for the past five days.

There have been landslides in various areas. Taluk administration has opened rescue centres.

Flood water is gradually receding in Arji, Betoli and Kadanur villages were fields were inundated

Banana plantation in eight acres of land on Betoli road was destroyed. Plantation owner Kolatanda Bopaiah said he suffered a loss of around Rs 3 lakh.

Coffee plantations have been affected by incessant rain in Aimangala and Maggula regions.

Water supply has been hit in Virajpet town as the storage and supply unit in Bethri village is inundated.

In Napoklu

Power disruption continued in Napoklu. People have been facing huge difficulties as there is no power supply for daily activities. Some people have been using power generators. Students relying on mobile phones for online classes are the worst affected.