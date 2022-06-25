Residents panic as Sullia records mild tremors

An earthquake measuring 2.7 on Richter scale caused tremors in parts of Sullia taluk on Saturday morning.

Residents of villages in Markanja, Kodappala, Goonadka , Beeramangala, Kallugundi and Aranthodu experienced mild earthquake. Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V clarified that the residents of Sampaje, Aranthodu in Sullia called him informing him about tremors.

"People need not panic. The Karnataka State Disaster Management Cell has confirmed the tremor and no causalities had been reported. District disaster management authority has been put on alert. The village accountants will assess the damage, if any, caused to houses," he said.

The deputy commissioner asked residents to come out of their houses house if they experience tremors. Ashraf Gundi, a resident, said; "all vessels rattled for a while and some kept in the cupboard fell down. The asbestos sheet of the roof also quaked."