Resignation: Karnataka HC bins former KSPCB chairman's petition

One more matter surrounding the curious case of resignation of Dr M Sudheendra Rao as chairperson of Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) has been disposed of.

The Karnataka High Court, while upholding the legal sanctity of the resignation, dismissed Rao’s contention that the resignation was not according to the

Water Act.

Sudhindra Rao had claimed that some loose sheets of papers containing his signatures were misused to write a resignation letter in his name, dated May 2, 2020. The Seshadripuram police had also registered an FIR for forgery and fabrication on his complaint. He subsequently moved a petition contending that the resignation, even considered genuine, was not as stipulated in the Water Act.

Senior counsel P S Rajagopal, appearing for the petitioner, argued the government could not have accepted the resignation as it was not as required under the provision of the Water Act.

He said the subject letter was addressed to the chief minister and not to the state government and hence does not fit into Section 5 (4) of the Water Act.

Justice Krishna S Dixit, however, did not accept this argument. The bench said that what the government does after the resignation was tendered would not be much relevant for consideration. Justice Dixit said the endorsement of the chief minister made on the subject “Resignation Letter accepted” advances nobody’s case.

“True it is, that the chief minister is not the manifestation of the state unlike the King/Queen in England, but he acts as a limb of the government, is not legally disputable; therefore the letter of resignation addressed to the CM can be safely construed as the one addressed to the state government,” Justice

Dixit held.

Additional Advocate General (AAG) Dhyan Chinnappa informed the court that the police have filed a ‘B’ report on the complaint by Sudheendra Rao alleging forgery and fabrication in his resignation letter.