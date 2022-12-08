Maharashtra threatens to dissolve 11 gram panchayats

'Resolution' to merge with K'taka: Maha threatens to dissolve 11 gram panchayats

Jath and Akkalkot taluks have a large number of Kannada-speaking population

DHNS, Vijayapura,
  • Dec 08 2022, 22:42 ist
  • updated: Dec 09 2022, 08:33 ist
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Credit: IANS Photo

Maharashtra government has allegedly threatened to dissolve 11 gram panchayats in Akkalkot taluk of Solapur district and dismiss staff after the panchayats are said to have passed resolutions to merge with Karnataka if they are not provided with basic amenities.

In a meeting held at Tadavala, the members of the panchayats in question and Gadinadu Kannadigas have sternly opposed the stance of Maharashtra government. 

Jath and Akkalkot taluks have a large number of Kannada-speaking population.

"Let them dissolve gram panchayats and dismiss the staff. We won't withdraw our decision. Give us our due. Basic amenities are our right," the agitating villagers said.

In 2002, people of 22 villages in Athani taluk had threatened the Karnataka government saying that they would merge with Maharsahtra if they are not provided with basic amenities. The then chief minister S M Krishna had sanctioned Rs 204 crore to provide facilities to the villages. Now, the villages in Solapur district have threatened the Maharashtra government to merge with Karnataka if the government there continues to ignore them.

Karnataka
Maharashtra
border dispute
Karnataka -Maharashtra boundary row

