Respite from heat as thunderstorms lash coast, south-interior Karnataka

Rains coupled with thunderstorms lashed Karnataka on Sunday evening and Monday, bringing respite from scorching heat at some places.

Many parts of old Mysuru region, coastal districts, Kodagu and isolated areas of central plains, including Ballari, Haveri districts and Mumbai- Karnataka region, received moderate to light showers since Sunday evening.

Showers also destroyed crops in some areas. Ready-to-harvest crops on vast tracts of land in Devarahipparagi town and surrounding villages in Vijayapura district were damaged.

A flash flood at Kalsanka highway near Kaup in Udupi, following a spell of moderate rain, caused hardship to motorists.

Dr Srinivasa Reddy, Director, Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), told DH that almost all districts in coastal and south-interior Karnataka received copious rains for the past two days.

“A cyclonic circulation has been noticed over coastal Karnataka and adjoining districts besides the formation of a trough over the peninsular region resulting in showers in south-interior Karnataka,” said Reddy.