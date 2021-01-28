Restoration of Clock Tower needs special care: experts

The Silver Jubilee Clock Tower, Doddagadiyaara, which developed cracks, requires a special, technical and scientific conservation. The heritage structure needs immediate attention, to avoid further damage.

Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), Mysuru chapter, convener N S Rangaraju said that conservation works should be taken up with extra care, as it is not an easy task.

“Before taking up any conservation activity, there is a need for scientific examination, to assess the depth of the crack, damage and for materials. We have to study, how to take up the conservation. For that, a thorough study is necessary,” he said.

According to him, restoring Silver Jubilee Clock Tower is not easy compared to Devaraja Market. The tower needs more efforts and extra-ordinary care.

Rangaraju said that the structure was videographed, using a drone and there are cracks on the structure, which measures 75-feet tall.

“We cannot touch the structure, to conduct any study. We are not supposed to make any hole to the structure, to use any equipment. We need to create a metallic scaffolding, to ensure that the structure will not be touched during the study,” he said.

Rangaraju, also member of Heritage Experts Committee for Mysuru said that Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner has constituted a committee, which conducted an inspection. The committee recommended to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) and the MCC had agreed to provide necessary funds.

An officer of MCC claimed that the structure will be 3D scanned, to conduct a study and the civic body has approached the department of Archaeology and Museums to prepare a DPR. The MCC will invest for the DPR.

According to Rangaraju, State Archaeology department has no team to conduct scientific study of such structures. There are only two departments in India which conducts such study. One is the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and another is INTACH.